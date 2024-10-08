2024 October 8 12:43

Vard to build one tailor-made Commissioning Service Operation Vessel for Navigare Capital Partners

Vard, Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group and one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, has signed a new contract for the design and construction of one tailor-made Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) for Navigare Capital Partners, according to the company's release.

This contract established in close collaboration with Norwind Offshore and represents the first option to be exercised from the agreement signed in March 2024. In addition to this contract, Vard and Navigare Capitals have also agreed on two new options where the first one can be declared later this year, and the second one in 2025.



The new unit, based on the VARD 4 19 design, will be delivered in the second quarter of 2027 from Vard’s shipyard in Vung Tau, Vietnam. Tailor-made to support offshore wind farm operations, this vessel will be the sixth CSOV that Vard has delivered to Norwind Offshore, in addition to an Energy Construction Vessel and the conversion of a Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) to a Service Operation Vessel (SOV).



The 85-meter-long vessel, with a beam of 19.5 meters, will be equipped with advanced technological systems, including a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with an elevator system, a 3D crane, and a height-adjustable boat landing system, ensuring superior operability and logistical efficiency. The vessel will also feature advanced battery solutions, emphasizing Vard's commitment to sustainable operations. Capable of accommodating 87 personnel, the vessel is designed for both safety and comfort, creating a highly efficient working environment for global offshore wind farm activities.