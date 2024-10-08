2024 October 8 12:14

Avenir LNG and Eni sign agreement for the multi-year charter of the Avenir Aspiration

Avenir LNG Limited has signed a Time Charter Party (“TCP”) with LNG Shipping S.p.A., a 100% subsidiary of Eni S.p.A.(“Eni”) for one of the Company’s 7,500cbm LNG Bunker Vessels, the Avenir Aspiration, according to the company's release. The multi-year time charter to Eni will commence from delivery in Europe in 2025. This agreement further establishes Avenir as the leading provider for modern LNG bunker vessels, both as an owner and operator.

With this announcement, Avenir continues to deliver on its chartering strategy which has successfully concluded four new term charter agreements over the past 12 months across its fleet of 5 vessels on the water and 2 under construction. This charter increases the сompany’s third-party charter revenue backlog, including options, to over $285 million, securing additional long term sustainable cashflow for the Group and shareholders over the next decade.

The Avenir Aspiration currently trades alongside the Avenir Ascension in the Northwest Europe performing small-scale supply services and ship-to-ship bunkering operations as part of Avenir’s physical LNG trading division, Avenir Supply and Trading.

Avenir is a leading midstream LNG & BioLNG company focused on serving small scale demand for the maritime sector, industrial consumers, and power generation. Avenir owns and operates a fleet of 5 modern LNG bunker and supply vessels with 2 vessels under construction.