2024 October 8 10:07

GTT obtains five Approvals in Principle at Gastech 2024

GTT announces that it has received five Approvals in Principle (AiP) during the Gastech 2024 exhibition in Houston. These certifications, issued by ABS, Bureau Veritas and Lloyd's Register, attest to the significant advances in GTT’s Mark III membrane containment system as well as the relevance of the new 200,000-m3 LNG carrier concept developed by GTT.



GTT has received three AiPs paving the way for the use of ammonia and methanol as alternative fuels for LNG-powered ships equipped with the Mark III system. This allows ship-owners to prepare their vessels for future conversion without major structural modifications.



GTT has also obtained AiPs from Lloyd's Register and Bureau Veritas for its new ground-breaking 200,000-m³ LNG carrier concept, specifically designed for slow steaming navigation. By integrating three cargo tanks (against four traditionally), this design allows for the same quantity of LNG to be delivered annually while reducing fuel consumption thanks to a lower optimised cruising speed.

Developed by GTT, the three-tank design also allows lower boil-off rate compared to the standard 174,000-m3 design and shorten construction times at the shipyard. With a reduced capital and operational costs, this solution also enables ship-owners to decrease unit transport costs by approximately 5% as well as CO2 emissions by around 20%.