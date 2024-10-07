2024 October 7 17:34

Jumbo installs wind assisted propulsion to Jumbo Jubilee

Jumbo announced the successful installation of two mechanical sails to Heavy Lift Vessel (HLV) Jumbo Jubilee. The wind assisted ship propulsion (WASP) solution is the latest in a series of innovative technologies installed to the vessel in a bid to boost fuel efficiency and cut carbon, according to the company's release.

Jumbo is committed to advancing sustainable heavy-lift shipping with innovative energy-saving and decarbonisation initiatives across its fleet, says Jumbo Maritime CEO Daan Kornneef.

The company’s approach is to apply multiple fuel-saving solutions to a single vessel, thereby making possible the measurement of each technology’s contribution to the overall picture.

Examples already applied to Jumbo Jubilee include an efficiency boosting propeller coating, AI powered anti-fouling monitoring system and an eco-control system. This latest move, the installation of two Econowind ventofoils, will assess the impact of WASP on the vessel’s efficiency.



The installation of the ventofoils follows application of an anti-fouling coating on the ship’s propeller to maintain efficiency, as well as the introduction of an AI powered anti-fouling hull coating monitoring system.

This innovative system captures a wide range of date including vessel speed, geographical position, as well as sea water temperature and other environmental conditions and parameters. This allows the system to make predictions and provide notifications when there is a risk of accelerated fouling.

This means that Jumbo can perform an inspection and undertake maintenance in advance of a decrease in fuel efficiency. It also means the system can be maintained using less aggressive methods, ensuring its preservation for longer durations between dockings.



A further measure is the installation of an eco-control system to the vessel. “This can be viewed as a type of intelligent cruise control,” explains Andres. “It allows us to set a fuel consumption or maximum speed limit. With this, the eco-control system takes over and, based on RPM and propeller pitch, is continually adjusting to ensure optimally efficient performance, minimal fuel consumption and emissions.”



With these significant technologies installed to the Jumbo Jubilee, Jumbo expects to achieve fuel savings. A crucial factor in this, says Technical Superintendent Patrick Feddes, is collaboration. “If you want to reduce your environmental footprint, it’s not only down to one part of the company. It’s a team effort between those on board the ships and those on shore. The technologies play an important supporting role in creating energy savings, but a significant factor is awareness and cooperation throughout the various departments of the organisation.”



Jumbo is a family-owned company with two divisions: Shipping and Offshore. For over 50 years, Jumbo has delivered innovative and reliable heavy lift transportation solutions across various industries. Operating a versatile fleet of state-of-the-art vessels with lifting capacities of 650 to 3,000 tonnes, Jumbo services a range of cargo needs, from large equipment transport to offshore installations.

As part of the JSI Alliance alongside SAL Heavy Lift and Intermarine, Jumbo combines expertise and resources to offer comprehensive maritime transport solutions with a fleet of 50+ vessels and offices in 25 countries.

Jumbo Offshore, operates a versatile fleet of advanced offshore transport and installation vessels worldwide, serving both the Renewables, Subsea and Offshore energy market. As a flexible, client-focused transport and installation contractor, Jumbo Offshore delivers efficient, reliable, and expertly engineered transport and installation solutions.