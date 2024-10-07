  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 7 17:13

    BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping issue guide to help maritime industry reduce underwater noise

    BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) have developed a guide which aims to help the shipping industry understand and reduce underwater radiated noise from ships and help the industry implement the underwater noise guidelines from the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

    The attention on underwater radiated noise from ships has significantly increased over the last few years and the demand for action has risen due to its negative effects on marine creatures and the environment. Commercial shipping is one of the main contributors to underwater noise at low frequencies and research has shown that the noise is harmful to the critical life functions of a wide range of marine life.

    “Ocean noise harms the critical life functions of a wide range of marine life, including marine mammals, fish and invertebrate species, which many coastal communities, especially indigenous communities, depend on for their food, livelihoods and cultures. Reducing underwater radiated noise from ships is not merely a matter of environmental stewardship; it is of critical importance to ensure ocean health,” says Michelle Sanders, Alternate Permanent Representative of Canada to the International Maritime Organization.

    To support action from the shipping industry, BIMCO and ICS encourage all shipowners and operators to recognise the importance of reducing underwater noise and to take the necessary steps to successfully implement the IMO guidelines.

    To facilitate this, the practical “Underwater Radiated Noise Guide” from BIMCO and ICS explores the sources of underwater noise and its far-reaching impact on marine life. It also explains the content of the IMO guidelines and how to set up a noise management plan and looks at the scope of regional regulations and voluntary measures.

    Lastly, the guide explores the relationship between various energy efficiency measures and underwater noise. Various studies, including one sponsored by ICS, have found that the majority of energy efficiency measures also reduce underwater radiated noise. This guide provides a comprehensive list of such measures together with estimates of the energy efficiency and underwater radiated noise improvements. For the few measures that do not produce this co-benefit, the guide gives practical advice on how to avoid or mitigate these.

    Shipowners are encouraged to give careful consideration to this guidance when deciding their strategies for ensuring compliance with the IMO greenhouse gas regulations. In this way, substantial underwater radiated noise reduction can be achieved with little additional effort.

    “Energy efficient ships are quiet ships. As our industry cuts greenhouse gas emissions through the uptake of energy efficiency measures, the level of underwater radiated noise will also reduce and help protect marine life and the environment,” says David Loosley, BIMCO Secretary General & CEO.

    The BIMCO/ICS guide is aimed at technical superintendents and ship’s officers to help them understand what underwater radiated noise is and how they can help reduce it.

    “Too often doing one thing can have a negative side effect. In this case reducing underwater radiated noise can also reduce emissions and running costs. The implementation of the guidelines from the IMO offers an opportunity for shipowners and the shipping industry to demonstrate a commitment to environmental sustainability and reduce OpEx. The BIMCO/ICS guide will help shipowners navigate this process, meet sustainability goals, and reduce running costs,” says Guy Platten, ICS Secretary General.

    A Tripartite Working Group has been formed by representatives of shipowners and managers, IACS classification societies and European and Far East shipyards, to encourage the reduction of underwater radiated noise levels through voluntary measures. ICS and BIMCO kindly request participation in the Tripartite Working Group’s survey to assess the existing levels of uptake of the IMO guidelines.

    BIMCO is the world’s largest international shipping association, with over 2,000 members in more than 130 countries, representing 62% of the world’s tonnage.

    The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is the principal international trade association for merchant shipowners and operators, representing all sectors and trades and over 80% of the world merchant fleet.

Другие новости по темам: BIMCO, ICS  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 7

18:00 Eastern Shipbuilding commences steel cutting for the vehicle passenger ferry Falcon
17:34 Jumbo installs wind assisted propulsion to Jumbo Jubilee
17:13 BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping issue guide to help maritime industry reduce underwater noise
16:40 Maersk expects IMO to approve global CO2 levy in 2025 - Bloomberg
16:24 IMO adopts key amendments to MARPOL Annex VI, designating the Canadian Arctic and the Norwegian Sea as Emission Control Areas
15:37 New Zealand navy ship sinks off Samoa, fuel spill ‘highly probable’
14:53 TotalEnergies joins RWE in two offshore wind projects
14:29 Daehan Shipbuilding secures key certifications for eco-friendly ship technology
13:58 Russia to test hydrogen-powered vessel in October
13:24 Wan Hai Lines begins biofuel operations
12:59 Damen delivers rocket landing platform to Blue Origin
11:42 The European Commission approves plans by MSC to buy almost half of Hamburg's largest port operator
11:24 Jawaharlal Nehru Port container traffic up 16.49 pc in Sep 2024
10:58 Worley signs agreement with Liquid Wind to provide design and engineering services for development of methanol plant in Sweden
10:29 NYK and NYK Cruises conduct crisis-response drill on Asuka II
09:58 Eni joins the Coalition for LNG Emission Abatement toward Net zero

2024 October 6

16:29 South Korean shipbuilders land KRW 2 trillion in orders in a single day
15:19 IMO MEPC 82 designates two new PSSAs
14:23 Meyer Turku floats out second Icon, Star of the Seas
13:08 Navios Maritime Partners to bolster fleet with new methanol-ready scrubber-fitted boxships
12:37 Bandar Port to be completed by end of 2025: Chandrababu Naidu
11:13 Bollinger Shipyards secures contract from US Navy to build 7th berthing barge (APL 73) 
10:24 DNV and KR grants HD Hyundai Heavy Industries AIP for 2,300-ton submarine
09:04 HTM orders four 'ultra-spec' chemical tankers at Jiangmen Hangtong Shipyard

2024 October 5

16:37 Six tugs named in Port of Leith ceremony this week
15:24 Engine: Europe & Africa market update 4 Oct 2024
13:19 Eni secures UK Gov't funding for Liverpool Bay CO2 T&S project, a significant milestone in the development of the HyNet CCS project
11:02 Tallink Grupp transported 404 143 passengers in Sept 2024, a 0.7% increase YoY
09:54 Flex LNG says it finalized $430 million in new financings

2024 October 4

18:00 Solstad Offshore introduces renewable biodiesel
17:25 ABS launches lndustry’s first comprehensive rules for floating nuclear power at joint forum with Idaho National Laboratory
16:57 EU set to vote on tariffs targeting electric vehicles from China
16:25 Libya’s National Oil Corporation resumes oil production and exports
15:43 CMA CGM container ship hits dock in Barranquilla, Colombia
15:13 MOL to merge three group subsidiaries responsible for maritime technology and engineering
14:43 Port of Salalah receives new hybrid cranes
14:13 STF Shipping starts operations in the East Asia-Russian Far East shipping sector
13:24 GasLog welcomes Marvel Phoenix to its fleet
12:50 New direct RoRo service will connect the Port of Gothenburg with key ports in Asia
12:20 “K” Line and EGS Survey establish a joint venture company to service the offshore marine geo-survey sector
11:40 Damen holds joint steel cutting and keel laying ceremony for Portuguese Navy’s Multi-Purpose Ship
11:20 E-Fuels projected to be available for next Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance tender
10:40 Vattenfall charters Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel MPI Resolution for O&M activities
10:07 Global shipowners order 193 vessels capable of running on LNG or methanol in Q3 2024
09:27 Pertamina and NYK to team on LNG shipping
09:21 US longshore workers union agrees to suspend strike

2024 October 3

18:00 APM Terminals extends concession for ACT in Jordan
17:31 Shipments to resume as Montreal port strike wraps up as scheduled
17:11 Typhoon Kraton suspends bunker deliveries at Taiwan ports
16:45 Green methanol ships market worth $30.98 billion in 2035 - MarketsandMarkets
16:25 QatarEnergy LNG awards McDermott EPCI contract for the North Field South Offshore Pipelines and Cables Project
15:44 COSCO SHIPPING, Abu Dhabi Ports and Yangpu Port form a sister port relationship
15:24 GTT secures the first application of its 1 barg tank design pressure on a series of LNG-powered container vessels
14:42 ABS issues approval to leading Japanese companies for LCO\2\ carrier designs
14:18 Fincantieri delivers the fourth PPA “Giovanni delle Bande Nere” in Muggiano
13:41 Jan De Nul completes the main construction work for the Oosterweel bridge pier tunnel elements at the large construction dock in Zeebrugge
13:25 Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company’s net profits rise 43.2% in FY2023/24
12:47 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins combined 881.4 bln won in orders to build 5 ships
12:13 Adani Ports reports 7% growth in cargo volumes
11:40 Samsung Heavy wins 678 bln-won LNG ship order
11:05 Kalmar supports Grimaldi’s RoRo operations with rapid delivery of heavy terminal tractors
10:43 Erik Thun adds new multipurpose plug-in hybrid dry cargo vessel MV Lidan to its fleet
10:23 Imodco receives AiP from ABS for jetty-less terminals technology for ammonia and CO2
09:59 NYK signs contract with Maehata Shipbuilding to construct eco-friendly restaurant ship with hybrid propulsion by 2027

2024 October 2

18:00 MET Group reaches partnership agreement with Celsius to build first MET LNG vessel
17:31 Axess Technologies wins HV cable installation contract with HSM Offshore Energy for Thor offshore wind farm
17:19 Uni-Tankers achieves a 37.6% reduction in carbon intensity compared to 2008
16:37 Adnoc-backed VTTI plans to invest in LNG import terminals in Asia
16:23 Panama takes action against vessels evading sanctions
15:46 Global container ship fleet hits 30 million TEU mark