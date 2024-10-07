2024 October 7 16:24

IMO adopts key amendments to MARPOL Annex VI, designating the Canadian Arctic and the Norwegian Sea as Emission Control Areas

IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee has adopted key amendments to MARPOL Annex VI, designating the Canadian Arctic and Norwegian Sea as Emission Control Areas for Nitrogen Oxides, Sulphur Oxides, and Particulate Matter.

The two ECA zones will come into effect on 1 March 2027.

In March this year, the IMO gave its approval to these two new Arctic ECA zones during the MEPC 81.