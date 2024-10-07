2024 October 7 14:53

TotalEnergies joins RWE in two offshore wind projects

TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with RWE to acquire a 50% stake in two offshore wind projects in the North Sea, according to the company's release. These two projects, N-9.1 (2 GW) and N-9.2 (2 GW), located 110 km off the German coast, were awarded to RWE in August 2024 and have 25-year licenses extendable to 35 years.

This acquisition will add to TotalEnergies's already awarded N-12.1, N-11.2 and O-2.2 concessions, which should enable TotalEnergies to benefit from the synergies of its 6.5 GW German offshore wind hub and optimize its construction and operation costs.



Preliminary studies on the marine environment, subsoil, and wind and oceanographic conditions have already been conducted by the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH). This data will help RWE and TotalEnergies to plan the construction of the parks, which are scheduled to be commissioned in 2031 and 2032, respectively.



As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a world class cost-competitive portfolio combining renewables (solar, onshore and offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. By mid-2024, TotalEnergies’ gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity reached 24 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW in 2025 and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030.



TotalEnergies’ portfolio in offshore wind has a total capacity of more than 17 GW, with most farms bottom-fixed. These projects are located in the United Kingdom (Seagreen, Outer Dowsing, West of Orkney, Erebus), South Korea (Bada), Taiwan (Yunlin, Haiding 2), France (Eolmed), the United States (Attentive Energy and Carolina Long Bay), in the Netherlands (OranjeWind), in Germany (Nordsee Energies 1 & 2, Ostsee Energies, N-9.1 and N-9.2).



TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.