    Daehan Shipbuilding secures key certifications for eco-friendly ship technology

    Daehan Shipbuilding has made significant strides in the development of eco-friendly ship technology, securing multiple international certifications in recent days, according to BusinessKorea. On Sept. 4, the company received a joint development project (JDP) certification for an ammonia dual-fuel Suezmax crude oil tanker from Lloyd's Register (LR). Just two days later, on Sept. 6, the company obtained an Approval in Principle (AIP) for the conceptual design of an LNG dual-fuel shuttle tanker from Det Norske Veritas (DNV).

    Since September of last year, Daehan Shipbuilding has been conducting joint research with Lloyd's Register (LR) to develop next-generation eco-friendly ammonia-fueled ships, with a target completion timeline set for the first quarter of 2025. In parallel, since January, the company has been engaged in a joint development project (JDP) with Det Norske Veritas (DNV) for similar eco-friendly ammonia-fueled ships.

    The ammonia dual-fuel ship is designed to use both marine fuel and ammonia fuel, incorporating safety designs for ammonia fuel supply, storage, and delivery systems. Ammonia is gaining attention as a next-generation eco-friendly ship fuel because it does not emit carbon. In this research, Daehan Shipbuilding successfully applied Samsung Heavy Industries' Air Lubrication System (ALS), known as "SAVER Air," achieving approximately 4% fuel efficiency improvement compared to existing systems. The ALS creates an air layer on the hull's bottom surface to reduce frictional resistance during ship propulsion.

    In 2022, Daehan Shipbuilding successfully delivered its first shuttle tanker and secured orders for three more in February this year, showcasing its technological prowess in the shuttle tanker construction field to the global market. With approximately 70 shuttle tankers currently in operation worldwide and considering the replacement of aging vessels due to strengthened environmental regulations, it is expected that around 50 orders will be placed by 2030.

