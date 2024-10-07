2024 October 7 13:58

Russia to test hydrogen-powered vessel in October

Russia's first hydrogen-powered vessel, named Ecobalt, is scheduled to undergo sea trials this month, according to Xinhua.

The vessel, designed as a 12-passenger recreational boat, is equipped with an electrochemical generator powered by hydrogen fuel, said Oleg Savchenko, general director of the Krylov State Research Center (KSRC).

"This will be Russia's first vessel with a domestically-produced electrochemical hydrogen generator, representing a fully-import-substituted technology," RIA Novosti quoted Savchenko as saying.

The KSRC, a leading developer of ship designs, materials, and technologies for the Russian Navy, is spearheading the project.

The vessel was constructed at the Gorky Zelenodolsk Shipyard by Ak Bars, based on the design by the KSRC's Baltsudoproekt Central Design Bureau.

Renat Mistakhov, general director of Ak Bars, has said that the vessel is a prototype for refining hydrogen-based technology and developing a universal power module using fuel cells.