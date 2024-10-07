2024 October 7 13:24

Wan Hai Lines begins biofuel operations

Wan Hai Lines has today announced that the WAN HAI 510 (also known as Tai Chun) has become its first vessel to run on biofuel.

The 4,333 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containership was bunkered with B24 biofuel – a blend of used cooking oil methyl ester biodiesel (UCOME) and very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) – in Singapore in collaboration with marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect.

‘The adoption of biofuel is a crucial step in our journey towards carbon reduction,’ the company said in a statement.

‘We have a responsibility to seek more environmentally friendly solutions and further achieve the goal of ESG energy-saving and carbon reduction by using low-carbon fuels across our fleet.’

The WAN HAI 510 is currently operating on the CI6 route across the Far East and India.