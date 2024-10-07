2024 October 7 11:42

The European Commission approves plans by MSC to buy almost half of Hamburg's largest port operator

The European Commission has given the green light to shipping company MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company’s plans to buy almost half of Hamburg’s largest port operator, HHLA Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA).

MSC, the world’s largest container carrier, has signed an agreement with the City of Hamburg that allows the company to buy up to 49.9% of the shares in HHLA, while the City of Hamburg continues to own the rest of the operator.