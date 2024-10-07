2024 October 7 11:24

Jawaharlal Nehru Port container traffic up 16.49 pc in Sep 2024

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port on Friday said it has posted a 16.49 per cent growth in container traffic at 596,790 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in September over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year.

The country's premier container port handled a total of 512,316 TEUs in September 2023, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) said.

The total traffic at the port during the previous month stood at 7.38-million tons, which was 6.14 per cent higher compared to 6.95-million tons handled by the facility in September last year, as per the Port.

It also said that during September 2024, JNPA handled 569 container rakes and 91,088 TEUs, as compared to 535 rakes and 84,408 TEUs during the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

JNPA said its consistent growth reflects the efficient operation of all its terminals, aligned with international standards. Currently, JNPA operates five container terminals - NSFT, NSICT, NSIGT, BMCT and APMT.