2024 October 7 10:58

Worley signs agreement with Liquid Wind to provide design and engineering services for development of methanol plant in Sweden

Worley entered into an agreement with Liquid Wind to provide design and engineering services for the development of the NorthStarH2 e‑methanol facility in Östersund, Sweden, according to the company's release.

The facility, which is being developed on behalf of Uniper, aims to produce over 100,000 tons of e-methanol annually. The feedstock will help decarbonize shipping and chemical industries.

Worley's focus during pre-FEED (front end engineering design) will be on the balance of plant, which encompasses all supporting systems and infrastructure necessary for the facility’s operation.

Work will be led by Nordic team located at Gothenburg and Copenhagen offices.