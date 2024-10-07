2024 October 7 10:29

NYK and NYK Cruises conduct crisis-response drill on Asuka II

On October 3, NYK and NYK Group company NYK Cruises Co., Ltd., conducted a crisis-response drill as part of the "Remember Naka-no-Se" safety promotion campaign based on a scenario that had the cruise ship Asuka II, owned and operated by NYK, colliding with the fictional bulk carrier Niigata Maru, according to NYK's release.

NYK President Takaya Soga and NYK Cruises President Hiroyuki Endo participated in the drill, which was conducted with the cooperation of external stakeholders, including the Maritime Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the 9th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, and the Japan Shipowners' Association.

The ship notified NYK Cruises of the accident, and a crisis-management headquarters headed by President Endo was immediately set up. Communication channels were established with the parties concerned.

Upon receiving the news, NYK also set up a crisis-management headquarters headed by President Soga to support NYK Cruises' response to the accident.

The companies cooperated with the 9th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters on measures such as securing evacuation routes for the ship's crews and passengers and oil pollution control systems.