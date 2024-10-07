2024 October 7 09:58

Eni joins the Coalition for LNG Emission Abatement toward Net zero

Eni and the government agency Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the aim of collaborating in the gas and LNG field to increase diversification of supply sources, according to Eni's release.



The Memorandum aims to promote the role of gas and LNG in the energy transition pathway, emphasizing the importance of achieving carbon neutrality in the context of economic growth and the protection of energy security, including LNG supply opportunities by Eni to the country and the support of Japanese financial institutions to the Coral North project in Mozambique.



Eni also supports the Coalition for LNG Emission Abatement toward Net zero (CLEAN Initiative), launched by major Japanese and Korean importers and supported by their respective governments. The Initiative aims to facilitate global assessments of LNG projects and share information and know-how on industry best practices to reduce emissions along the entire value chain. At the same time, the CLEAN Initiative highlights the commitment of Tokyo and Seoul, the world's second and third largest LNG importers respectively, to the decarbonisation challenge.