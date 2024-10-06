2024 October 6 10:24

DNV and KR grants HD Hyundai Heavy Industries AIP for 2,300-ton submarine

The company received the AIP from DNV and KR, paving the way for overseas exports of its submarines



South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. said on Thursday it received Approval in Principle (AIP) for its 2,300-ton export submarine from the domestic and the Norwegian classification society DNV, the Korea Economic Daily reported.



The company said it obtained the AIP under international naval submarine rules from DNV, and additional AIP certification based on the International Naval Safety Association (INSA) standards from the Korean Register (KR).



AIP certifies the safety and performance viability of the submarine’s design, confirming compliance with international standards.



The HDS-2300, the submarine that received the certification, is an independently developed model by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.



It features a surface displacement of 2,300 tons, measures 73 meters in length, 8.5 meters in width, and can reach a maximum surface speed of 37 km/h (20 knots), the company said.



HD Hyundai Heavy Industries targets export markets in the Philippines, Poland, and Canada, where governments have issued requests for information (RFI) to global shipbuilders, including HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean.



Recent visits by senior US Navy officials to the shipyards of both companies have fueled optimism within the industry regarding future export opportunities.



Building on its established position in surface vessels, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries aims to expand its presence in the submarine market by leveraging the newly acquired technical certifications.



HD Hyundai Heavy Industries targets export markets in the Philippines, Poland, and Canada, where governments have issued requests for information (RFI) to global shipbuilders, including HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean.

Korea Economic Daily

Recent visits by senior US Navy officials to the shipyards of both companies have fueled optimism within the industry regarding future export opportunities.



Building on its established position in surface vessels, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries aims to expand its presence in the submarine market by leveraging the newly acquired technical certifications.