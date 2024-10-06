2024 October 6 14:23

Meyer Turku floats out second Icon, Star of the Seas

Meyer Turku floated out Star of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International's second Icon-class ship and it is due to debut in August 2025 at Port Canaveral.



SeaTrade News reports that the proceedings involved more than 92m gallons of water, four tugboats and a cannon shot. With this, the construction team celebrated 19 months (and counting) of work put in by thousands. The actual float-out took nearly nine hours.



Now Star of the Seas will continue to take shape at Meyer Turku's outfitting pier.



The ship features nine neighborhoods with thrills like six of the fastest and tallest waterslides to more than 40 places to dine and drink and the Surfside neighborhood designed for young families.



Star of the Seas will operate seven-night cruises from central Florida to destinations including Perfect Day at CocoCay.