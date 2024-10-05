  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 5 13:19

    Eni secures UK Gov't funding for Liverpool Bay CO2 T&S project, a significant milestone in the development of the HyNet CCS project

    Eni welcomes commitment and funding from UK Government to the HyNet Cluster, marking the launch of the Carbon Capture & Storage industry in the UK

    Eni says it has successfully secured the UK Government’s commitment and funding for the granting of an Economic License for the Liverpool Bay CO2 transport and storage (T&S) project. The allocation of funding marks the launch of the UK’s CCS industry. The funding includes investment for Track 1 industrial emitters and is a key milestone towards the execution phase of HyNet, which will unlock significant investment in the area.

    HyNet is one of the UK’s most advanced CCS project, and Eni, as the operator of the CO2 transport and storage system for this initiative, will safely contribute to reduce emissions from hard-to-abate industries situated in the North West of England and North Wales. With an initial storage capacity of 4.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year in the first phase, and the potential to increase to 10 million tonnes of CO2 per year after 2030, the project will make a significant contribution towards reducing these industries impact and achieving the UK’s target ambition to store 20-30 million tonnes per year of CO2.

    The project will transform one of the UK’s most energy-intensive industrial regions into one of the world’s first low-carbon industrial clusters by reusing the depleted reservoirs operated by Eni in Liverpool Bay. HyNet will not only guarantee local employment, supporting the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate industries, but will also be able to maintain the UK’s industrial competitiveness for the long term by creating new production chains and jobs.

    The Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero of the United Kingdom, Ed Miliband, added: “On Monday, 150 years of coal in this country came to an end. Today, a new era begins. By securing this funding, we pave the way for securing the clean energy revolution that will rebuild Britain’s industrial heartlands. I was proud to kickstart the industry in 2009, and I am even prouder today to turn it into reality. This funding is a testament to the power of an active Government working in partnership with businesses to deliver good jobs for our communities.”

    In line with this strategy, Eni has a lead position in the UK, where, in addition to being the operator of the CO2 transport and storage of the HyNet project, it also plays a leading role in the Bacton Thames Net Zero project, which aims to contribute to the decarbonisation of the South East of England and the Thames region. In the UK, Eni total gross storage capacity amounts to about 1GTon.

    Eni believes that CCS will play a crucial role in the energy transition and can become an important strategic line to support the company’s decarbonisation ambitions. Additionally, it represents a solution to reduce emissions and provide an opportunity to generate value by creating a new business tied to the transition. Eni has developed a distinctive model that allows the Company to develop CCS projects that are more cost-effective and quicker to implement, leveraging three distinctive elements: the extensive portfolio of depleted gas fields; the repurposing of existing infrastructure; and the asset’s proximity to industrial clusters.

    Eni is a key partner in the UK's energy transition, where the company is present across the entire energy value chain. This not only includes the CCS sector, but also offshore wind, the potential development of projects related to magnetic fusion, and continued contribution to the UK's energy security through the business combination between Eni UK and Ithaca Energy for upstream activities. These combined activities consolidate Eni’s strategic portfolio in the UK with an investment pipeline focused for over 80% on decarbonised businesses, perfectly matching the UK’s ambition to be a global leader in the energy transition.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 5

16:37 Six tugs named in Port of Leith ceremony this week
15:24 Engine: Europe & Africa market update 4 Oct 2024
13:19 Eni secures UK Gov't funding for Liverpool Bay CO2 T&S project, a significant milestone in the development of the HyNet CCS project
11:02 Tallink Grupp transported 404 143 passengers in Sept 2024, a 0.7% increase YoY
09:54 Flex LNG says it finalized $430 million in new financings

2024 October 4

18:00 Solstad Offshore introduces renewable biodiesel
17:25 ABS launches lndustry’s first comprehensive rules for floating nuclear power at joint forum with Idaho National Laboratory
16:57 EU set to vote on tariffs targeting electric vehicles from China
16:25 Libya’s National Oil Corporation resumes oil production and exports
15:43 CMA CGM container ship hits dock in Barranquilla, Colombia
15:13 MOL to merge three group subsidiaries responsible for maritime technology and engineering
14:43 Port of Salalah receives new hybrid cranes
14:13 STF Shipping starts operations in the East Asia-Russian Far East shipping sector
13:24 GasLog welcomes Marvel Phoenix to its fleet
12:50 New direct RoRo service will connect the Port of Gothenburg with key ports in Asia
12:20 “K” Line and EGS Survey establish a joint venture company to service the offshore marine geo-survey sector
11:40 Damen holds joint steel cutting and keel laying ceremony for Portuguese Navy’s Multi-Purpose Ship
11:20 E-Fuels projected to be available for next Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance tender
10:40 Vattenfall charters Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel MPI Resolution for O&M activities
10:07 Global shipowners order 193 vessels capable of running on LNG or methanol in Q3 2024
09:27 Pertamina and NYK to team on LNG shipping
09:21 US longshore workers union agrees to suspend strike

2024 October 3

18:00 APM Terminals extends concession for ACT in Jordan
17:31 Shipments to resume as Montreal port strike wraps up as scheduled
17:11 Typhoon Kraton suspends bunker deliveries at Taiwan ports
16:45 Green methanol ships market worth $30.98 billion in 2035 - MarketsandMarkets
16:25 QatarEnergy LNG awards McDermott EPCI contract for the North Field South Offshore Pipelines and Cables Project
15:44 COSCO SHIPPING, Abu Dhabi Ports and Yangpu Port form a sister port relationship
15:24 GTT secures the first application of its 1 barg tank design pressure on a series of LNG-powered container vessels
14:42 ABS issues approval to leading Japanese companies for LCO\2\ carrier designs
14:18 Fincantieri delivers the fourth PPA “Giovanni delle Bande Nere” in Muggiano
13:41 Jan De Nul completes the main construction work for the Oosterweel bridge pier tunnel elements at the large construction dock in Zeebrugge
13:25 Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company’s net profits rise 43.2% in FY2023/24
12:47 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins combined 881.4 bln won in orders to build 5 ships
12:13 Adani Ports reports 7% growth in cargo volumes
11:40 Samsung Heavy wins 678 bln-won LNG ship order
11:05 Kalmar supports Grimaldi’s RoRo operations with rapid delivery of heavy terminal tractors
10:43 Erik Thun adds new multipurpose plug-in hybrid dry cargo vessel MV Lidan to its fleet
10:23 Imodco receives AiP from ABS for jetty-less terminals technology for ammonia and CO2
09:59 NYK signs contract with Maehata Shipbuilding to construct eco-friendly restaurant ship with hybrid propulsion by 2027

2024 October 2

18:00 MET Group reaches partnership agreement with Celsius to build first MET LNG vessel
17:31 Axess Technologies wins HV cable installation contract with HSM Offshore Energy for Thor offshore wind farm
17:19 Uni-Tankers achieves a 37.6% reduction in carbon intensity compared to 2008
16:37 Adnoc-backed VTTI plans to invest in LNG import terminals in Asia
16:23 Panama takes action against vessels evading sanctions
15:46 Global container ship fleet hits 30 million TEU mark
15:24 Port of Vancouver cargo volumes down less than 1% in H1 2024
14:24 DP World adds two newly built vessels to its marine services fleet
13:52 Damen delivers Booster Station with Marine NOX Emission Reduction System to Hegemann
13:22 Hanwha Drilling and Constellation secure a $500 million deal for drillship Tidal Action
12:43 NYK Shipmanagement takes over full technical management of the LPG/ammonia tanker LIBERTY PATHFINDER in Kobe, Japan
12:25 Hanwha Ocean bags 545.4 bln-won order for floating LNG vessel
11:44 India’s Directorate General of Shipping appoints Lloyd’s Register to set up sustainable maritime innovation centre in Mumbai
11:21 Argent Energy opens bio-based technical-grade glycerine plant in Amsterdam port area
10:51 Ammonia FPSO design from Samsung Heavy Industries receives ABS approval
10:23 Lloyd’s Register launches new benchmarking platform to drive Digital Maturity in maritime
09:58 IMO launches major ship recycling project in Pakistan

2024 October 1

18:00 Arkas Bunker refueled Arkas Line's container ship Matilde A with Bio24F in the port of Marport
17:06 KF Wind completes Geotechnical Survey for the first phase of the 1,125MW floating offshore wind project
16:47 $2.5M federal grant to boost hydrogen fuel use at Port of Oakland
16:12 Philly Shipyard begins construction on first of three Matson Aloha Class LNG-fueled containership
15:56 MISC commissions two new LNG carriers for delivery in 2027
15:46 Gastrade begins commercial operations of Alexandroupolis LNG Terminal
14:04 Wartsila to supply Cargo Handling System and Fuel Supply Systems for five new Very Large Ethan carriers
13:44 Quest One and MAN Energy Solutions open new gigahub
13:12 Hanwha Ocean’s Rotor Sail system design receives approval from Bureau Veritas
12:40 Samsung Heavy to become 1st paperless drawing shipyard
12:21 HD Hyundai seeks to acquire Leeyoung to prepare for shipbuilding boom
11:30 Zephyr & Boree cancels order for 5 container ships at HD Hyundai Mipo for financial reasons
11:05 The handover and naming ceremony of the China Merchants Shipping "Kaihe" was held in Qinhuangdao