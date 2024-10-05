2024 October 5 11:02

Tallink Grupp transported 404 143 passengers in Sept 2024, a 0.7% increase YoY

Tallink Grupp publishes 2024 Sept and Q3 passenger and cargo transport statistics

According to the statistics, Tallink Grupp transported a total of 404 143 passengers in September 2024, which is a 0.7% increase compared to last September (401 520 in September 2023). The number of cargo units carried by the company’s vessels in the month decreased by 10.2% compared to September 2023 to 23 178 units (25 823 units in September 2023) and the number of passenger vehicles also decreased compared to the previous year by 3.5%, totalling 59 455 passenger vehicles carried (61 602 in September 2023).



In the third quarter of the year (July – September) the company transported a total 1 715 496 passengers, which is a 3.4% decrease compared to Q3 2023 (1 775 821 passengers in Q3 2023). The number of transported cargo units decreased in Q3 2024 by 11.7% compared to the same period in 2023 and totalled 66 865 units (75 701 units in Q3 2023). The number of passenger vehicles carried in Q3 2024 also decreased, by 8.3%, compared to the same period last year and totalled 250 810 vehicles (273 514 vehicles in Q3 2023).