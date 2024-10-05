  The version for the print
    Flex LNG says it finalized $430 million in new financings

    Flex LNG Ltd ("Flex LNG") has announced that the aggregate $430 million of new financings announced in the Q2-2024 report have been completed according to plan with net proceeds of about $97 million.

    On September 24, 2024, the new $270 million bank facility financing Flex Aurora and Flex Ranger was completed, and the previous $375 million bank facility was repaid in full. Consequently, the Flex Endeavour was unencumbered at end of Q3-2024.  

    On October 3, 2024, the Company successfully closed the new $160 million JOLCO lease for Flex Endeavour at very attractive terms.

    As announced in the Q2-2024 earnings presentation, Flex LNG had a cash balance of $370 million on June 30, 2024, thus with the completion of these refinancings, the Company will add to an already substantial cash balance.


2024 October 5

11:02 Tallink Grupp transported 404 143 passengers in Sept 2024, a 0.7% increase YoY
2024 October 4

18:00 Solstad Offshore introduces renewable biodiesel
17:25 ABS launches lndustry’s first comprehensive rules for floating nuclear power at joint forum with Idaho National Laboratory
16:57 EU set to vote on tariffs targeting electric vehicles from China
16:25 Libya’s National Oil Corporation resumes oil production and exports
15:43 CMA CGM container ship hits dock in Barranquilla, Colombia
15:13 MOL to merge three group subsidiaries responsible for maritime technology and engineering
14:43 Port of Salalah receives new hybrid cranes
14:13 STF Shipping starts operations in the East Asia-Russian Far East shipping sector
13:24 GasLog welcomes Marvel Phoenix to its fleet
12:50 New direct RoRo service will connect the Port of Gothenburg with key ports in Asia
12:20 “K” Line and EGS Survey establish a joint venture company to service the offshore marine geo-survey sector
11:40 Damen holds joint steel cutting and keel laying ceremony for Portuguese Navy’s Multi-Purpose Ship
11:20 E-Fuels projected to be available for next Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance tender
10:40 Vattenfall charters Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel MPI Resolution for O&M activities
10:07 Global shipowners order 193 vessels capable of running on LNG or methanol in Q3 2024
09:27 Pertamina and NYK to team on LNG shipping
09:21 US longshore workers union agrees to suspend strike

2024 October 3

18:00 APM Terminals extends concession for ACT in Jordan
17:31 Shipments to resume as Montreal port strike wraps up as scheduled
17:11 Typhoon Kraton suspends bunker deliveries at Taiwan ports
16:45 Green methanol ships market worth $30.98 billion in 2035 - MarketsandMarkets
16:25 QatarEnergy LNG awards McDermott EPCI contract for the North Field South Offshore Pipelines and Cables Project
15:44 COSCO SHIPPING, Abu Dhabi Ports and Yangpu Port form a sister port relationship
15:24 GTT secures the first application of its 1 barg tank design pressure on a series of LNG-powered container vessels
14:42 ABS issues approval to leading Japanese companies for LCO\2\ carrier designs
14:18 Fincantieri delivers the fourth PPA “Giovanni delle Bande Nere” in Muggiano
13:41 Jan De Nul completes the main construction work for the Oosterweel bridge pier tunnel elements at the large construction dock in Zeebrugge
13:25 Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company’s net profits rise 43.2% in FY2023/24
12:47 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins combined 881.4 bln won in orders to build 5 ships
12:13 Adani Ports reports 7% growth in cargo volumes
11:40 Samsung Heavy wins 678 bln-won LNG ship order
11:05 Kalmar supports Grimaldi’s RoRo operations with rapid delivery of heavy terminal tractors
10:43 Erik Thun adds new multipurpose plug-in hybrid dry cargo vessel MV Lidan to its fleet
10:23 Imodco receives AiP from ABS for jetty-less terminals technology for ammonia and CO2
09:59 NYK signs contract with Maehata Shipbuilding to construct eco-friendly restaurant ship with hybrid propulsion by 2027

2024 October 2

18:00 MET Group reaches partnership agreement with Celsius to build first MET LNG vessel
17:31 Axess Technologies wins HV cable installation contract with HSM Offshore Energy for Thor offshore wind farm
17:19 Uni-Tankers achieves a 37.6% reduction in carbon intensity compared to 2008
16:37 Adnoc-backed VTTI plans to invest in LNG import terminals in Asia
16:23 Panama takes action against vessels evading sanctions
15:46 Global container ship fleet hits 30 million TEU mark
15:24 Port of Vancouver cargo volumes down less than 1% in H1 2024
14:24 DP World adds two newly built vessels to its marine services fleet
13:52 Damen delivers Booster Station with Marine NOX Emission Reduction System to Hegemann
13:22 Hanwha Drilling and Constellation secure a $500 million deal for drillship Tidal Action
12:43 NYK Shipmanagement takes over full technical management of the LPG/ammonia tanker LIBERTY PATHFINDER in Kobe, Japan
12:25 Hanwha Ocean bags 545.4 bln-won order for floating LNG vessel
11:44 India’s Directorate General of Shipping appoints Lloyd’s Register to set up sustainable maritime innovation centre in Mumbai
11:21 Argent Energy opens bio-based technical-grade glycerine plant in Amsterdam port area
10:51 Ammonia FPSO design from Samsung Heavy Industries receives ABS approval
10:23 Lloyd’s Register launches new benchmarking platform to drive Digital Maturity in maritime
09:58 IMO launches major ship recycling project in Pakistan

2024 October 1

18:00 Arkas Bunker refueled Arkas Line's container ship Matilde A with Bio24F in the port of Marport
17:06 KF Wind completes Geotechnical Survey for the first phase of the 1,125MW floating offshore wind project
16:47 $2.5M federal grant to boost hydrogen fuel use at Port of Oakland
16:12 Philly Shipyard begins construction on first of three Matson Aloha Class LNG-fueled containership
15:56 MISC commissions two new LNG carriers for delivery in 2027
15:46 Gastrade begins commercial operations of Alexandroupolis LNG Terminal
14:04 Wartsila to supply Cargo Handling System and Fuel Supply Systems for five new Very Large Ethan carriers
13:44 Quest One and MAN Energy Solutions open new gigahub
13:12 Hanwha Ocean’s Rotor Sail system design receives approval from Bureau Veritas
12:40 Samsung Heavy to become 1st paperless drawing shipyard
12:21 HD Hyundai seeks to acquire Leeyoung to prepare for shipbuilding boom
11:30 Zephyr & Boree cancels order for 5 container ships at HD Hyundai Mipo for financial reasons
11:05 The handover and naming ceremony of the China Merchants Shipping "Kaihe" was held in Qinhuangdao
10:51 Maqta Gateway and Presight sign agreement to enhance trade & logistics sectors with AI-powered solutions
10:35 CNC launches first 100% foreign-owned domestic shipping service in the Philippines
09:59 GTT Strategic Ventures invests in Bluefins to support the development of a more sustainable naval propulsion