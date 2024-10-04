2024 October 4 18:00

Solstad Offshore introduces renewable biodiesel

Solstad now offers certified renewable biodiesel to its clients to decarbonize existing offshore vessels in the transition period towards zero-emission technologies in the future. This initiative is part of Solstad’s strategy to decrease its environmental footprint, according to the company's release.

In a significant step towards reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, Solstad have recently bunkered about 500 m³ of certified renewable biodiesel (HVO) on the AHTS Normand Prosper in Mandal, Southern Norway. After bunkering, Normand Prosper installed the mooring spread for a semisubmersible drilling unit in the Norwegian Sea.

HVO is a “drop in” fuel that can be used in existing vessel machinery without costly modifications. The fuel is made from 100% renewable raw materials such as waste and residues and does not use food crops in the production.

The use of renewable biodiesel is expected to reduce GHG emissions by over 90% from well to wake, showcasing commitment to sustainable practices. Eco-1 Bioenergi AS is the company sourcing the renewable biodiesel and who facilitated the bunkering process in Mandal.

“This renewable biodiesel pilot is strategically important for Solstad. It demonstrates our commitment to significantly reducing GHG emissions and reinforces our dedication to sustainable practices within the industry” says Sustainability Director in Solstad, Tor Inge Dale.