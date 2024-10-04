2024 October 4 15:13

MOL to merge three group subsidiaries responsible for maritime technology and engineering

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that effective April 1, 2025, it will merge three group subsidiaries responsible for maritime technology and engineering: MOL Marine & Engineering Co., Ltd., MOL Ocean Expert Co., Ltd., and MOL Ship Tech Inc.

The proposal is an absorption merger, with MOLMEC as the surviving company. The official name of the new company will be announced in March 2025.

The new company, as a professional technical group, will offer seamless services ranging from maritime and new shipbuilding consulting, maritime human resources training, and crew support to operational support and maintenance. In all of these fields, the company will focus on the use of digital technology to support MOL's growing businesses, including the wind power generation business, a key area targeted for investment and expansion. Through its wide-ranging lineup of services, the new company will contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral maritime industry.