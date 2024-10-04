2024 October 4 14:43

Port of Salalah receives new hybrid cranes

The Port of Salalah has welcomed the arrival of hybrid cranes designed to improve cargo handling efficiency. The four new hybrid Rubber Tyred Gantry (hRTG) cranes join 24 other cranes at Port of Salalah, including fully electric Ship to Shore assets, according to the company's release.

The new equipment, part of multi-million dollar investment, further boosts the terminal which is fast developing its reputation as ‘more than a port’.

The new assets employ a regenerative energy system which means each power unit’s running hours are much reduced, and they are a quieter option, which reduces sound pollution. Additionally, the cranes are equipped with Differential Global Positioning System (dGPS) and Position Determination System (PDS) which increases the accuracy of the operation. The Auto Gantry Steering System, as one of the important Operator Support Functions, helps to increase safety during the operation, while ease of maintenance on the cranes additionally saves time, costs and unnecessary delays.

With the remaining eight hRTGs projected to be operational by the end of November, the terminal will have a six million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) capacity by year end.