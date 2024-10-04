2024 October 4 13:24

GasLog welcomes Marvel Phoenix to its fleet

The naming ceremony of the vessel was held at the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in Geoje on September 30, according to GasLog's release.

On October 2nd, Marvel Phoenix (H2533) was officially delivered to her owners, now under the management of GasLog. This delivery marks the newest addition to the GasLog fleet, following the successful delivery of her sister vessel, the GasLog Italy.

About the vessel’s specifications:

Cargo Tank capacity of 174,000 m3

Powered by two HP-2S MEGI engines

Classed with Ice Class notation (1C)

Equipped with two shaft generators and a Full Reliquefaction System (FRS)