2024 October 4 12:50

New direct RoRo service will connect the Port of Gothenburg with key ports in Asia

Port of Gothenburg announced the launch of a new direct RoRo (Roll-On/Roll-Off) service connecting the Port of Gothenburg with key ports in Asia, including Singapore and the Chinese ports of Xinsha, Tianjin, and Shanghai.

Operated by Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers (Europe) B.V., the service will initially run once a month, according to the Port of Gothenburg's release. The primary cargo will consist of Swedish export cars destined for the Asian market, but the service is also designed to meet the growing demand for importing Chinese cars and heavy vehicles to Scandinavia.

The LNG-powered vessels reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 27%, and with space for up to 7,500 vehicles spread across 13 decks, they offer significant capacity. Four of the decks are height-adjustable, allowing for the transport of oversized and unique cargo, which means they can accommodate a wider variety of freight. Beyond vehicles, the ships are equipped to handle heavy and bulky project cargo, making them highly versatile for different types of shipments.

At the Port of Gothenburg, the ships are handled at the Car Terminal by terminal operator LOGENT PORTS & TERMINALS AB, which has extensive experience in handling both vehicles and project cargo. The terminal also manages vessels from Wallenius Wilhelmsen and Höegh, which offer similar direct services to North America, Oceania, and South America.

