2024 October 4 12:20

“K” Line and EGS Survey establish a joint venture company to service the offshore marine geo-survey sector

“K” Line Wind Service (KWS), a joint venture between Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE KINKAI) and Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., and EGS Survey (EGS) have established a joint venture company, EK Geotechnical Survey LLC (EKGS) to service the offshore marine geo- survey sector, according to “K” Line's release.

EKGS is determined to provide various offshore survey services to meet growing demand in the sector, which is expected to increase with the development of offshore wind power in Japan and regionally. In September 2024, the geotechnical survey vessel EK HAYATE, owned by EKGS, entered into service as a Japanese-flagged vessel capable of providing offshore drilling, sampling and in-situ testing. Furthermore, EKGS has recently completed its first survey project for the Happo Town and Noshiro City Offshore Wind Power Project in Akita Prefecture. The survey was supported by group entities from both parties and the final geo-data deliverables were provided to client, OYO Corporation, on program.

KWS proactively supports the supply chain development for expanding offshore wind power generation with the accumulated experience of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. and Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. in the offshore support vessel business overseas and in Japan. Recognizing the lack of supply of geotechnical survey vessels in Japan, a joint venture initiative was developed with EGS Group, which has strong global track record in offshore geo-survey. By coupling the resources and know-how of both companies, EKGS will participate in the offshore survey sector in Japan and internationally in pursuit of a carbon-neutral society.

KWS is a joint venture between "K" LINE and (“K” LINE KINKAI) and has been functioning, since its establishment in 2021, as a business platform of “K” LINE Group for any vessel and transportation business around Offshore Wind projects in order to contribute to the offshore wind development to reach carbon neutrality in Japan by 2050. KWS will continue to provide offshore support vessel services with “K” LINE Group’s fleet and further expand the expertise to various types of offshore wind vessels. EGS Survey EGS Survey Pte Ltd is part of the EGS Group. Founded in 1974, EGS is a geo-survey company with offices around the world, including Asia, Australia, Americas, Europe and the Middle East. EGS provides marine geo-survey services for offshore infrastructure development including renewable energy, oil and gas and telecommunications and has a strong reputation for professional integrity in data acquisition, analysis and reporting. In Japan’s coastal waters, EGS has over 20 years of track record of geo-survey for submarine telecommunication cables.