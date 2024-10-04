2024 October 4 09:21

US longshore workers union agrees to suspend strike

The International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance, Ltd. have reached a tentative agreement on wages and have agreed to extend the Master Contract until January 15, 2025 to return to the bargaining table to negotiate all other outstanding issues. Effective immediately, all current job actions will cease and all work covered by the Master Contract will resume, according to the joint statement of the unions.

The move follows an improved wage offer from port employers. The 62 percent increase would boost longshoremen's wages to just over $63 an hour at the end of the new six-year contract, from $39 an hour today.



The agreement came after the White House pressured both sides to reach an agreement to end the strike, the union's first full-scale walkout since 1977.





