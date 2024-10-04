2024 October 4 10:40

Vattenfall charters Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel MPI Resolution for O&M activities

Van Oord’s subsidiary MPI Offshore has signed a three-year framework contract with Vattenfall for the charter of offshore installation vessel MPI Resolution, according to the company's release.

The MPI Resolution will be tasked with servicing Vattenfall turbines with a maximum power output of 5 MW across Northern Europe.

The enhanced availability of the MPI Resolution will help maximise the efficiency of Vattenfall’s offshore turbines, ultimately increasing fossil-free electricity generation from its existing assets.

This contract will provide guaranteed availability of the vessel for several months each year, primarily during the peak maintenance season from early March to late October.

The MPI Resolution is an offshore installation vessel owned by Van Oord. For several years now, MPI Offshore has delivered O&M services across Vattenfall's entire portfolio of offshore wind farms in Europe. The MPI Resolution is the world’s first purpose-built vessel for installing offshore wind turbines, foundations and transition pieces. It is a unique combination of tested technologies applied in innovative ways to provide a single-vessel solution for the offshore wind sector. The vessel is dedicated to the O&M market and is fully committed to offshore heavy maintenance campaigns involving major components.