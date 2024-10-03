2024 October 3 17:11

Typhoon Kraton suspends bunker deliveries at Taiwan ports

Bunkering operations at Taiwan ports have been suspended since Monday due to Typhoon Kraton. The typhoon made landfall in Kaohsiung's Xiaogang District this afternoon, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA).

A severe thunderstorm warning is currently in effect for Kaohsiung, while land and sea hazard warnings are still in effect for several parts of the country, the agency added.

Bunkering operations at major Taiwan ports including Hualien, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Keelung, Suao and Mailiao are expected to resume tomorrow, the source said.

The congestion and delays caused by the typhoon are expected to extend delivery times at Taiwan ports from the usual 2-3 days to 4-5 days, according to a trader.