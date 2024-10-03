2024 October 3 16:25

QatarEnergy LNG awards McDermott EPCI contract for the North Field South Offshore Pipelines and Cables Project

McDermott has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by QatarEnergy LNG for the North Field South (NFS) Offshore Pipelines and Cables Project, according to the company's release.

This new contract is in addition to the awards received by McDermott earlier for the NFS Pipelines FEED, the NFS Jackets EPCI, and the NFXP Topsides and Pipelines which included the NFS Topsides.

The NFS infrastructure is designed to supply feed gas for two additional LNG trains and is part of the North Field Expansion Project (NFXP), which will help increase the total LNG production in the State of Qatar from the current 77 million tons per annum (MTPA) to 142 MTPA.

"McDermott is unique in Qatar in that we have been operating and supporting the offshore energy industry since its early developments in the 1990s. Consequently, we have a long history within the energy sector there and have followed its growth from that time until today," said Mike Sutherland, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East.

The scope of the contract comprises EPCI of almost 250 kilometers of offshore and onshore gas pipelines connecting five new offshore wellhead platforms with two new onshore LNG trains in addition to subsea composite power and control cables. The project will be managed from the McDermott Doha office with in-country fabrication support from the QFAB fabrication yard, and will be installed with McDermott's inhouse marine assets.

