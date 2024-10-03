2024 October 3 15:44

COSCO SHIPPING, Abu Dhabi Ports and Yangpu Port form a sister port relationship

COSCO SHIPPING, Abu Dhabi Ports and Yangpu Port form a sister port relationship, according to COSCO SHIPPING Europe's release.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports, Abu Dhabi Terminals and three other parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a sister port relationship. This partnership aims to enhance port infrastructure, shipping services, and green energy development, boosting the influence of both ports across China, the UAE, and global markets.