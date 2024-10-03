  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 3 15:24

    GTT secures the first application of its 1 barg tank design pressure on a series of LNG-powered container vessels

    GTT, in collaboration with an Asian shipyard, announces the first implementation of a 1 barg tank design pressure for a recently ordered series of twelve LNG-fuelled container vessels fitted with GTT’s Mark III Flex technology.

    This application establishes a new standard for the use of GTT's Mark III Flex technology in LNG fuel tanks, allowing operations at a pressure of up to 1 barg, compared to the current maximum of 0.7 barg, according to GTT's release. Having already implemented a 2 barg design pressure on smaller capacity fuel tanks already in operation, this is the first time a higher design pressure level will be implemented on larger capacity tanks (>3.000 m3), providing significant advantages for ship-owners, including:

    − Increased pressure holding time: The 1 barg design pressure enhances LNG tank performance by offering very large pressure operational range, thus improving holding time and avoiding unnecessary gas burning during periods of low activity.

    − Bunkering LNG with warmer temperatures: This technology facilitates the bunkering of LNG at higher temperatures, enabling vessels to source fuel from a wider range of suppliers, including those with higher pressure, warmer LNG.

    This innovation will enable LNG-powered vessels to comply with upcoming port regulations on cold ironing at the quayside, such as the FuelEU Maritime initiative2. Thanks to the very low boil-off rate of Mark III Flex technology and the increased holding time of the "1 barg" design, ship-owners will be able to halt LNG consumption and rely exclusively on shore-side electricity. This will allow them to enhance their environmental performance and optimize their LNG consumption while adhering to new carbon intensity standards.

Другие новости по темам: GTT  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 3

18:00 APM Terminals extends concession for ACT in Jordan
17:31 Shipments to resume as Montreal port strike wraps up as scheduled
17:11 Typhoon Kraton suspends bunker deliveries at Taiwan ports
16:45 Green methanol ships market worth $30.98 billion in 2035 - MarketsandMarkets
16:25 QatarEnergy LNG awards McDermott EPCI contract for the North Field South Offshore Pipelines and Cables Project
15:44 COSCO SHIPPING, Abu Dhabi Ports and Yangpu Port form a sister port relationship
15:24 GTT secures the first application of its 1 barg tank design pressure on a series of LNG-powered container vessels
14:42 ABS issues approval to leading Japanese companies for LCO\2\ carrier designs
14:18 Fincantieri delivers the fourth PPA “Giovanni delle Bande Nere” in Muggiano
13:41 Jan De Nul completes the main construction work for the Oosterweel bridge pier tunnel elements at the large construction dock in Zeebrugge
13:25 Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company’s net profits rise 43.2% in FY2023/24
12:47 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins combined 881.4 bln won in orders to build 5 ships
12:13 Adani Ports reports 7% growth in cargo volumes
11:40 Samsung Heavy wins 678 bln-won LNG ship order
11:05 Kalmar supports Grimaldi’s RoRo operations with rapid delivery of heavy terminal tractors
10:43 Erik Thun adds new multipurpose plug-in hybrid dry cargo vessel MV Lidan to its fleet
10:23 Imodco receives AiP from ABS for jetty-less terminals technology for ammonia and CO2
09:59 NYK signs contract with Maehata Shipbuilding to construct eco-friendly restaurant ship with hybrid propulsion by 2027

2024 October 2

18:00 MET Group reaches partnership agreement with Celsius to build first MET LNG vessel
17:31 Axess Technologies wins HV cable installation contract with HSM Offshore Energy for Thor offshore wind farm
17:19 Uni-Tankers achieves a 37.6% reduction in carbon intensity compared to 2008
16:37 Adnoc-backed VTTI plans to invest in LNG import terminals in Asia
16:23 Panama takes action against vessels evading sanctions
15:46 Global container ship fleet hits 30 million TEU mark
15:24 Port of Vancouver cargo volumes down less than 1% in H1 2024
14:24 DP World adds two newly built vessels to its marine services fleet
13:52 Damen delivers Booster Station with Marine NOX Emission Reduction System to Hegemann
13:22 Hanwha Drilling and Constellation secure a $500 million deal for drillship Tidal Action
12:43 NYK Shipmanagement takes over full technical management of the LPG/ammonia tanker LIBERTY PATHFINDER in Kobe, Japan
12:25 Hanwha Ocean bags 545.4 bln-won order for floating LNG vessel
11:44 India’s Directorate General of Shipping appoints Lloyd’s Register to set up sustainable maritime innovation centre in Mumbai
11:21 Argent Energy opens bio-based technical-grade glycerine plant in Amsterdam port area
10:51 Ammonia FPSO design from Samsung Heavy Industries receives ABS approval
10:23 Lloyd’s Register launches new benchmarking platform to drive Digital Maturity in maritime
09:58 IMO launches major ship recycling project in Pakistan

2024 October 1

18:00 Arkas Bunker refueled Arkas Line's container ship Matilde A with Bio24F in the port of Marport
17:06 KF Wind completes Geotechnical Survey for the first phase of the 1,125MW floating offshore wind project
16:47 $2.5M federal grant to boost hydrogen fuel use at Port of Oakland
16:12 Philly Shipyard begins construction on first of three Matson Aloha Class LNG-fueled containership
15:56 MISC commissions two new LNG carriers for delivery in 2027
15:46 Gastrade begins commercial operations of Alexandroupolis LNG Terminal
14:04 Wartsila to supply Cargo Handling System and Fuel Supply Systems for five new Very Large Ethan carriers
13:44 Quest One and MAN Energy Solutions open new gigahub
13:12 Hanwha Ocean’s Rotor Sail system design receives approval from Bureau Veritas
12:40 Samsung Heavy to become 1st paperless drawing shipyard
12:21 HD Hyundai seeks to acquire Leeyoung to prepare for shipbuilding boom
11:30 Zephyr & Boree cancels order for 5 container ships at HD Hyundai Mipo for financial reasons
11:05 The handover and naming ceremony of the China Merchants Shipping "Kaihe" was held in Qinhuangdao
10:51 Maqta Gateway and Presight sign agreement to enhance trade & logistics sectors with AI-powered solutions
10:35 CNC launches first 100% foreign-owned domestic shipping service in the Philippines
09:59 GTT Strategic Ventures invests in Bluefins to support the development of a more sustainable naval propulsion

2024 September 30

18:00 Explosion causes fire on product tanker in Bangladesh
17:24 European Commission publishes Terms and Conditions for the second renewable hydrogen auction
16:58 IMO Secretary-General opens Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 82)
16:11 Port of Piraeus increases revenue and profits in H1 2024
15:46 Marubeni and Solvang to collaborate on joint operation of ammonia carrier
15:14 Global schedule reliability remains stable at 50%-55% in 2024
14:39 MacGregor to supply cargo access solutions for 12 Pure Car and Truck Carriers for CIDO Shipping
14:13 Jan De Nul starts dredging campaign at Port Hedland, Australia
13:32 Majestic Fast Ferry fleet expands with two new second-generation 42-metre ferries
13:13 Van Oord completes FSRU jetty at Wilhelmshaven in Germany
12:41 Manila International Container Terminal welcomes first green ship
12:20 ABS approves ammonia fuel retrofit solution from Nikkiso
11:32 Chinese ports container volume rises 8.2 % from January to August of 2024
11:20 Cruise ship “Century Voyage” made its maiden voyage on the Yangtze River
10:40 ABS and Hanwha Offshore sign multi-year agreement
10:09 Port Houston container volumes up 20% to 367,653 TEUs in August 2024
09:41 NYK and TBG received the certificate for AiP for the ship-to-ship supply of fuel ammonia from ClassNK

2024 September 29

16:01 Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports climb 19% in July: GASTAT
14:28 Maersk shares jump as US port strike looms, boosting rates