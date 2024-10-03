2024 October 3 15:24

GTT secures the first application of its 1 barg tank design pressure on a series of LNG-powered container vessels

GTT, in collaboration with an Asian shipyard, announces the first implementation of a 1 barg tank design pressure for a recently ordered series of twelve LNG-fuelled container vessels fitted with GTT’s Mark III Flex technology.

This application establishes a new standard for the use of GTT's Mark III Flex technology in LNG fuel tanks, allowing operations at a pressure of up to 1 barg, compared to the current maximum of 0.7 barg, according to GTT's release. Having already implemented a 2 barg design pressure on smaller capacity fuel tanks already in operation, this is the first time a higher design pressure level will be implemented on larger capacity tanks (>3.000 m3), providing significant advantages for ship-owners, including:

− Increased pressure holding time: The 1 barg design pressure enhances LNG tank performance by offering very large pressure operational range, thus improving holding time and avoiding unnecessary gas burning during periods of low activity.

− Bunkering LNG with warmer temperatures: This technology facilitates the bunkering of LNG at higher temperatures, enabling vessels to source fuel from a wider range of suppliers, including those with higher pressure, warmer LNG.

This innovation will enable LNG-powered vessels to comply with upcoming port regulations on cold ironing at the quayside, such as the FuelEU Maritime initiative2. Thanks to the very low boil-off rate of Mark III Flex technology and the increased holding time of the "1 barg" design, ship-owners will be able to halt LNG consumption and rely exclusively on shore-side electricity. This will allow them to enhance their environmental performance and optimize their LNG consumption while adhering to new carbon intensity standards.



