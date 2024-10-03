2024 October 3 14:42

ABS issues approval to leading Japanese companies for LCO\2\ carrier designs

ABS issued an approval in principle (AIP) to leading Japanese companies at Gastech 2024 for two liquid carbon dioxide (LCO2) carrier designs with Type-C cargo tanks that do not require performing post-weld-heat-treatment based on the demonstration of an engineering critical assessment (ECA), according to ABS's release.

ABS reviewed the drawings based on class and statutory requirements for the two designs, a 50K cubic meter carrier and a 23K cubic meter carrier, featuring Type-C cylindrical tanks made of carbon manganese steel that stows the liquefied CO2 with low-temperature and low-pressure.

This AIP is the result of extensive cooperation within a joint development project on the detailed design development, considering LCO2 critical characteristics. The project team included Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.; Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd.; Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.; Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.; Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha; Mitsui & Co., Ltd.; and Mitsubishi Corporation.

“The safe transportation of CO2 plays a vital role in the carbon value chain, and ABS is proud to use our expertise as the world’s leading classification society for gas carriers to support this sector of the global energy transition,” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.