2024 October 3 14:18

Fincantieri delivers the fourth PPA “Giovanni delle Bande Nere” in Muggiano

Today, the delivery of the fourth Multipurpose Combat ship (PPA) “Giovanni delle Bande Nere” took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Muggiano (La Spezia), according to the company's release.



This vessel, the first of the class in “full” configuration, is part of the renewal plan of the operational lines of the Italian Navy vessels, approved by the Government and Parliament under the aegis of OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Cooperation sur l’Armement, the international organization for cooperation on arms).

The PPA is a highly flexible ship with the capacity to serve multiple functions, ranging from patrol with sea rescue capacity to Civil Protection operations and first line fighting vessel. There are different configurations of combat system: starting from a “light” version for the patrol task, integrated for self-defence ability, to a “full” one, equipped for a complete defence ability. The vessel is also capable of operating high-speed vessels such as RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) up to 11 meters long through lateral cranes or a hauling ramp located at the far stern.

• 143 meters long overall

• Speed more than 31 knots

• 171 persons of the crew

• Equipped with a combined diesel and gas turbine propulsion plant (CODAG) and an electric propulsion system

• Capacity to supply drinking water and electrical power to land

The PPA ships are built at the Integrated Shipyard of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano with deliveries expected until 2026.