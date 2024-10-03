2024 October 3 12:47

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins combined 881.4 bln won in orders to build 5 ships

HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three shipbuilding units, will construct two ultra-large ethane carriers, scheduled to be delivered to an undisclosed shipping company in Asia by September 2027, the shipbuilder said in a filing.

Two liquefied petroleum gas carriers will be built at a dockyard of HD Hyundai Mipo Co. and delivered to an Oceanian shipper by July 2027.

HD Hyundai Mipo will also construct a liquefied natural gas bunkering vessel for delivery to an Asian shipper by May 2027.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has obtained orders to construct 165 vessels worth $18.6 billion, exceeding its yearly target of $13.5 billion.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., HD Hyundai Mipo and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.