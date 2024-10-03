2024 October 3 11:40

Samsung Heavy wins 678 bln-won LNG ship order

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., the world's third-largest shipbuilder by orders, said Wednesday it has received a 678.3 billion-won (US$514 million) liquefied natural gas (LNG) order, according to Yonhap.

Samsung Heavy has obtained the deal from an unidentified shipper in Asia and plans to deliver the LNG ships by April 2027, the company said in a regulatory filing.

With the latest deal, the shipbuilder has bagged 24 ships valued at $5.4 billion so far this year, achieving 56 percent of its annual order target of $9.7 billion.

It has an order backlog of $31.9 billion, which will keep its Geoje-based shipyard, 331 kilometers south of Seoul, busy for the next three years.