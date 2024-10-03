2024 October 3 11:05

Kalmar supports Grimaldi’s RoRo operations with rapid delivery of heavy terminal tractors

Kalmar has concluded an agreement to supply Italian maritime logistics operator Grimaldi Group with three Kalmar heavy terminal tractors, according to the company's release. The machines will be deployed to operate on the new Motorway of the Sea, a Ro-Ro transport system connecting the ports of Trieste, Italy, and Ambarli, Turkey. The order was booked in Kalmar’s Q3 2024 order intake with delivery of the machines scheduled for the same quarter.

The Grimaldi Group is Italy's biggest shipowning group and a world-leading operator in the maritime transport industry. The group operates a network of port terminals and logistics companies and is also active in the passenger and container transport sector. Kalmar machines are widely used across Grimaldi Group companies in various locations around Europe.

Kalmar is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with a vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion.