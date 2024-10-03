2024 October 3 10:43

Erik Thun adds new multipurpose plug-in hybrid dry cargo vessel MV Lidan to its fleet

Erik Thun's new multipurpose, plug-in hybrid dry cargo vessel MV Lidan, has been delivered and is now in trade, according to the company's release. She is the very first vessel in the next-generation of Lake Vanern Max-series. She is now sailing from Eemshaven to Wilhelmshaven for her first loading.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art hybrid propulsion system, the Lake Vanern Max uses both battery power and traditional fuel to optimize energy use and reduce emissions. The battery pack enables peak shaving and power smoothing, ensuring efficient operations and minimal environmental impact. With its shore connection capability, the vessel can operate silently and emission-free while docked, significantly improving the air quality in ports and reducing noise pollution for crew members and surroundings.

The propulsion system of the Lake Vanern Max is designed for superior performance. With a large diameter propeller operating within a nozzle, it delivers increased thrust at lower speeds, reducing power demand during challenging seaways and icebreaking operations.

This advanced design allows to reduce the installed main engine power by 18 % without compromising performance, resulting in decrease in fuel usage and carbon emissions.