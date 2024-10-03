2024 October 3 10:23

Imodco receives AiP from ABS for jetty-less terminals technology for ammonia and CO2

Imodco, part of the SBM Offshore group, has been awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) by ABS Group for the use of its well proven jetty-less systems Catenary Anchor Leg Mooring (CALM) Soft Yoke systems, designed for ammonia and Tower Loading Unit (TLU) for CO₂ injection, according to SBM Offshore's release.



The AiPs were issued at Gastech 2024, where ABS reviewed Imodco’s innovative jetty-less systems, which enhance safety and efficiency by moving ammonia transfers away from shore. Imodco continues to collaborate with ABS on solutions supporting the global energy transition.