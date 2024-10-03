2024 October 3 09:59

NYK signs contract with Maehata Shipbuilding to construct eco-friendly restaurant ship with hybrid propulsion by 2027

Japan’s shipping heavyweight Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has signed a contract with compatriot Maehata Shipbuilding Corporation to construct a new hybrid electric restaurant ship, according to Offshore Energy.

As disclosed, the ship is scheduled for completion in 2027. Said to align with NYK’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, the vessel is poised to succeed Lady Crystal—a 346-ton passenger ship built by Maehata Shipbuilding Corporation that is currently in operation—and will be operated by Cruise Club Tokyo, an NYK Group company.

Boasting an overall length of circa 48 meters, a breadth of 9.5 meters, and a draft of 2.1 meters, the ship will reportedly be fitted with batteries for electric propulsion as well as conventional diesel engines used on most ships.

NYK has highlighted that hydrogen fuel integration is being considered, with the goal of achieving net-zero emissions as a hybrid electric propulsion vessel.

The company also expects the 480-ton ship to minimize its overall environmental impact by not just cutting down on emissions, but also on vibration, noise pollution and fuel-oil odors, thus providing a ‘quieter, greener, and more comfortable‘ cruising experience.

In an effort to drive its environmentally-conscious efforts forward, NYK has invested in and tested a number of energy efficient maritime solutions over the course of the years.

In August 2024, the company conducted a demonstration test of a new technology called the Hz Navi System. The system, reliant on a technology that was jointly patented by NYK and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, is understood to produce energy-saving effects by lowering the frequency of the generator according to optimal specifications.



Soon after that, in September, NYK revealed having joined forces with compatriot civil engineering company Oono Development to commercialize ‘environmentally-friendly’ and responsible ship recycling in Japan. According to NYK, the collaboration would be focused on dismantling large ships and offshore structures and recycling them as high-quality steel scrap and other materials.