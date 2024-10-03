  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 3 09:59

    NYK signs contract with Maehata Shipbuilding to construct eco-friendly restaurant ship with hybrid propulsion by 2027

    Japan’s shipping heavyweight Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has signed a contract with compatriot Maehata Shipbuilding Corporation to construct a new hybrid electric restaurant ship, according to Offshore Energy.

    As disclosed, the ship is scheduled for completion in 2027. Said to align with NYK’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, the vessel is poised to succeed Lady Crystal—a 346-ton passenger ship built by Maehata Shipbuilding Corporation that is currently in operation—and will be operated by Cruise Club Tokyo, an NYK Group company.

    Boasting an overall length of circa 48 meters, a breadth of 9.5 meters, and a draft of 2.1 meters, the ship will reportedly be fitted with batteries for electric propulsion as well as conventional diesel engines used on most ships.

    NYK has highlighted that hydrogen fuel integration is being considered, with the goal of achieving net-zero emissions as a hybrid electric propulsion vessel.

    The company also expects the 480-ton ship to minimize its overall environmental impact by not just cutting down on emissions, but also on vibration, noise pollution and fuel-oil odors, thus providing a ‘quieter, greener, and more comfortable‘ cruising experience.

    In an effort to drive its environmentally-conscious efforts forward, NYK has invested in and tested a number of energy efficient maritime solutions over the course of the years.

    In August 2024, the company conducted a demonstration test of a new technology called the Hz Navi System. The system, reliant on a technology that was jointly patented by NYK and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, is understood to produce energy-saving effects by lowering the frequency of the generator according to optimal specifications.

    Soon after that, in September, NYK revealed having joined forces with compatriot civil engineering company Oono Development to commercialize ‘environmentally-friendly’ and responsible ship recycling in Japan. According to NYK, the collaboration would be focused on dismantling large ships and offshore structures and recycling them as high-quality steel scrap and other materials.

Другие новости по темам: hydrogen, NYK, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 3

12:47 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins combined 881.4 bln won in orders to build 5 ships
12:13 Adani Ports reports 7% growth in cargo volumes
11:40 Samsung Heavy wins 678 bln-won LNG ship order
11:05 Kalmar supports Grimaldi’s RoRo operations with rapid delivery of heavy terminal tractors
10:43 Erik Thun adds new multipurpose plug-in hybrid dry cargo vessel MV Lidan to its fleet
10:23 Imodco receives AiP from ABS for jetty-less terminals technology for ammonia and CO2
09:59 NYK signs contract with Maehata Shipbuilding to construct eco-friendly restaurant ship with hybrid propulsion by 2027

2024 October 2

18:00 MET Group reaches partnership agreement with Celsius to build first MET LNG vessel
17:31 Axess Technologies wins HV cable installation contract with HSM Offshore Energy for Thor offshore wind farm
17:19 Uni-Tankers achieves a 37.6% reduction in carbon intensity compared to 2008
16:37 Adnoc-backed VTTI plans to invest in LNG import terminals in Asia
16:23 Panama takes action against vessels evading sanctions
15:46 Global container ship fleet hits 30 million TEU mark
15:24 Port of Vancouver cargo volumes down less than 1% in H1 2024
14:24 DP World adds two newly built vessels to its marine services fleet
13:52 Damen delivers Booster Station with Marine NOX Emission Reduction System to Hegemann
13:22 Hanwha Drilling and Constellation secure a $500 million deal for drillship Tidal Action
12:43 NYK Shipmanagement takes over full technical management of the LPG/ammonia tanker LIBERTY PATHFINDER in Kobe, Japan
12:25 Hanwha Ocean bags 545.4 bln-won order for floating LNG vessel
11:44 India’s Directorate General of Shipping appoints Lloyd’s Register to set up sustainable maritime innovation centre in Mumbai
11:21 Argent Energy opens bio-based technical-grade glycerine plant in Amsterdam port area
10:51 Ammonia FPSO design from Samsung Heavy Industries receives ABS approval
10:23 Lloyd’s Register launches new benchmarking platform to drive Digital Maturity in maritime
09:58 IMO launches major ship recycling project in Pakistan

2024 October 1

18:00 Arkas Bunker refueled Arkas Line's container ship Matilde A with Bio24F in the port of Marport
17:06 KF Wind completes Geotechnical Survey for the first phase of the 1,125MW floating offshore wind project
16:47 $2.5M federal grant to boost hydrogen fuel use at Port of Oakland
16:12 Philly Shipyard begins construction on first of three Matson Aloha Class LNG-fueled containership
15:56 MISC commissions two new LNG carriers for delivery in 2027
15:46 Gastrade begins commercial operations of Alexandroupolis LNG Terminal
14:04 Wartsila to supply Cargo Handling System and Fuel Supply Systems for five new Very Large Ethan carriers
13:44 Quest One and MAN Energy Solutions open new gigahub
13:12 Hanwha Ocean’s Rotor Sail system design receives approval from Bureau Veritas
12:40 Samsung Heavy to become 1st paperless drawing shipyard
12:21 HD Hyundai seeks to acquire Leeyoung to prepare for shipbuilding boom
11:30 Zephyr & Boree cancels order for 5 container ships at HD Hyundai Mipo for financial reasons
11:05 The handover and naming ceremony of the China Merchants Shipping "Kaihe" was held in Qinhuangdao
10:51 Maqta Gateway and Presight sign agreement to enhance trade & logistics sectors with AI-powered solutions
10:35 CNC launches first 100% foreign-owned domestic shipping service in the Philippines
09:59 GTT Strategic Ventures invests in Bluefins to support the development of a more sustainable naval propulsion

2024 September 30

18:00 Explosion causes fire on product tanker in Bangladesh
17:24 European Commission publishes Terms and Conditions for the second renewable hydrogen auction
16:58 IMO Secretary-General opens Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 82)
16:11 Port of Piraeus increases revenue and profits in H1 2024
15:46 Marubeni and Solvang to collaborate on joint operation of ammonia carrier
15:14 Global schedule reliability remains stable at 50%-55% in 2024
14:39 MacGregor to supply cargo access solutions for 12 Pure Car and Truck Carriers for CIDO Shipping
14:13 Jan De Nul starts dredging campaign at Port Hedland, Australia
13:32 Majestic Fast Ferry fleet expands with two new second-generation 42-metre ferries
13:13 Van Oord completes FSRU jetty at Wilhelmshaven in Germany
12:41 Manila International Container Terminal welcomes first green ship
12:20 ABS approves ammonia fuel retrofit solution from Nikkiso
11:32 Chinese ports container volume rises 8.2 % from January to August of 2024
11:20 Cruise ship “Century Voyage” made its maiden voyage on the Yangtze River
10:40 ABS and Hanwha Offshore sign multi-year agreement
10:09 Port Houston container volumes up 20% to 367,653 TEUs in August 2024
09:41 NYK and TBG received the certificate for AiP for the ship-to-ship supply of fuel ammonia from ClassNK

2024 September 29

16:01 Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports climb 19% in July: GASTAT
14:28 Maersk shares jump as US port strike looms, boosting rates
13:04 Italy's Port of Ravenna Authority becomes a regular member of the IAPH
12:11 Mexico plans to seize US-owned port in final week as Mexico’s leader
10:07 KEN develops concept design of an Arctic Research Vessel for DTU Aqua

2024 September 28

16:03 Hanwha showcases a comprehensive roadmap to zero-carbon shipping at Gastech 2024
15:11 US Treasury sanctions 7 Panamanian-flagged vessels for illicit activities
14:08 Singapore LNG demand set to jump on AI and data center boom
12:56 NTS holds closing ceremony for product oil/chemical tanker duo
11:19 Puerto Aguadulce handles CMA CGM-operated APL Fullerton
09:37 Clarksons expands Deep Sea Tanker projects offering with new desk in Rio de Janeiro

2024 September 27

18:05 PETRONAS and Mitsubishi Corporation sign new LNG agreements
17:21 Spliethoff orders the construction of a new series of eight multi-purpose vessels from Wuhu Shipyard