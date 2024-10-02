2024 October 2 17:19

Uni-Tankers achieves a 37.6% reduction in carbon intensity compared to 2008

Uni-Tankers has achieved a significant 37.6% reduction in the carbon intensity (CI) of its owned and operated fleet, measured against the 2008 IMO baseline, according to the company's release.

The company is well on track to meet its 2030 target of a 40% reduction in carbon intensity.

“Achieving this milestone is a testament to our unwavering focus on decarbonization and operational excellence. We appreciate ABS for their partnership in verifying our progress. While we celebrate this achievement, we will continue to push forward to further reduce our carbon footprint,” said Lisa Clement Jensen, Head of Strategy at Uni-Tankers.

Lefteris Karaminas, ABS Manager, Global Sustainability, shared his insights: “Ship emissions have become an increasingly important factor to vessel owners, both air emissions and discharges to the sea. The mounting regulatory pressure combined with charterers making decisions regarding which vessels to charter and ports providing incentives for cleaner vessels has led to the need to monitor and record emissions.

Daniele Bottino, ABS Manager, Business Development, added: “We are very pleased that the outcome of the ABS benchmarking service to the latest IMO strategy confirmed Uni-Tankers’ alignment with all trajectories relating to the reduction of GHG emissions.”