2024 October 2 14:24

DP World adds two newly built vessels to its marine services fleet

Logistics multinational DP World has added two newly built vessels to its marine services fleet, the Navios Utmost and Navios Unite, according to the company's release.

The newbuilds, officially named during a ceremony at the Changhong shipyard in Zhoushan, China, will join DP World subsidiary Unifeeder’s short-sea shipping service as part of a fleet renewal plan to deploy more efficient vessels.

DP World said this was as the company continued to test alternative fuels and monitor the availability of fuel supplies.

Both vessels are Sapphire 5300 compact gearless container vessels, which feature cutting-edge maritime technologies designed to enhance cargo handling efficiency, reduce operational costs and contribute to a more sustainable maritime industry.

The vessel’s hull optimisation and energy-saving technologies are also designed to maximise fuel efficiency and minimise their carbon footprint.

For example, the Navios Utmost is expected to save approximately 1 700 metric tonnes of bunker fuel annually, leading to 15% to 20% reduction in its carbon emissions for its intended routes.

The compact design also allows for greater manoeuvrability and access to smaller ports, including inland terminals, opening new opportunities to expand supply chain networks.

The Navios Utmost will be integrated into Unifeeder’s Far East Madras Express Service (FME), while the Navios Unite will join its Asian Gulf India Service (AGI).

This year, Unifeeder Group completed long-term charter agreement for methanol-capable feeder vessels. Other recent initiatives include a strategic collaboration with MPC Container Ships ASA to invest in energy efficiency technology, as well as the launch of ‘GreenBox’, a new carbon insetting solution to decarbonise the seaborne sections of customers’ supply chains.