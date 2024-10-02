2024 October 2 12:43

NYK Shipmanagement takes over full technical management of the LPG/ammonia tanker LIBERTY PATHFINDER in Kobe, Japan

On 1st Oct 2024, NYK Shipmanagement Pte Ltd took over full technical management of LPG/AMMONIA carrier LIBERTY PATHFINDER at Kobe Japan.

The vessel is equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can use heavy oil and LPG as fuel. The vessel is also installed with a shaft generator that produces electricity during propulsion, whereby operation of diesel generators can be curtailed during sea steaming and realize full LPG-fuelled navigation. LPG fuelled navigation reduces sulphur oxides (SOx) emissions in exhaust gas by more than 95% and carbon dioxide (CO2) by more than 20% compared with conventional heavy oil–fuelled vessels.

In addition to LPG, the vessel is designed to carry ammonia, a cargo whose demand is expected to increase as shipping moves towards decarbonization.