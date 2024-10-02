2024 October 2 11:44

India’s Directorate General of Shipping appoints Lloyd’s Register to set up sustainable maritime innovation centre in Mumbai

Indian Ocean Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Maritime Transport (IOCE-SMarT) aims to promote collaboration and advance sustainable practices, research, and innovation in maritime transport.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has partnered with the Government of India’s Directorate General of Shipping for the creation of the Indian Ocean Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Maritime Transport (IOCE-SMarT).

The initiative enhances the Maritime Training Institute (MTI) in Mumbai, transforming it into a hub of maritime excellence in partnership with the IMO's global Maritime Technologies Cooperation Centre (MTCC) network. The IOCE-SMarT aims to advance the maritime sector in India and South Asia through technological innovation, sustainable practices, digital proficiency, and technical cooperation.

Aligned with India’s aspiration for international maritime leadership, IOCE-SMarT will facilitate a holistic hub of maritime excellence across research, technology, and industry partnerships to benefit the entire region.

Using its experience as a trusted adviser and its capabilities on regional maritime policy, LR will assist the regulatory authority with strategic planning, including needs assessment, stakeholder consultation, strategic alignment, and institutional framework development.

LR will help develop service channels through collaboration with IMO, integration with the MTCC Network, and detailing initiatives for IOCE-SMarT. LR will also support institutional setup, infrastructure development, financial planning, and provide a detailed project report and implementation roadmap.

MTI's location, physical infrastructure, expertise, and government support collectively position it as an ideal candidate for transformation into a Centre of Excellence. It provides close access to maritime organisations and activities, while facilitating seamless movement through Mumbai’s well developed transportation network.



