2024 October 2 10:23

Lloyd’s Register launches new benchmarking platform to drive Digital Maturity in maritime

Lloyd’s Register (LR) announces the launch of its Digital Maturity Framework and Index, a pioneering tool designed to help companies assess and benchmark their digital maturity.

LR commissioned Thetius to develop ‘The Benchmark’ report, which outlines LR’s detailed digital maturity model. The model is a starting point for understanding where an organisation sits on the maritime digital transformation spectrum — from foundational stages with little or no digital infrastructure to mature advanced data-driven decision-making.

LR’s Digital Maturity Index (DMI), a free, web-based platform based on real maritime use cases, allows shipping companies to self-assess their digital readiness, compare themselves against industry competitors, and identify potential areas for investment in technology and skills. In the pilot phase, five leading tanker and bulker companies participated and examined digital maturity across all aspects of their operations, from digital infrastructure to cultural integration.

Thetius report’s findings, presented during the Smart Maritime Network event in Copenhagen this week, emphasise the importance of a comprehensive digital strategy orchestrated at board or C-Suite level, resource allocation both in technology and staff skills, willingness to take risks and experiment with new technologies and leveraging support from external expertise.

In alignment with the Digital Maturity Index, LR will also launch a new digital transformation advisory service designed to assist clients with overcoming the challenges of maritime digitalisation.