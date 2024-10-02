2024 October 2 09:58

IMO launches major ship recycling project in Pakistan

A new project to promote sustainable ship recycling has been launched in Pakistan – one of the top five ship recycling nations in the world, according to IMO's release.

The Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships and Decent Work (SENSREC-DW) Project held its first workshop in Karachi on 16 September. The workshop took place following IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez’s first official visit to the country.

The new project is a collaboration between the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO), aimed at enhancing safety and environmental responsibility in the ship recycling industry, while upholding global labour rights standards.

The workshop gathered approximately 150 people representing stakeholders from various sectors, including government officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the Ministry of Climate Change and the Baluchistan Development Agency, industry representatives, and labour organizations.

The primary focus was how to ensure compliance with international standards outlined in the Hong Kong Convention, the Basel Convention and ILO treaties, and strategies for improving working conditions, especially in developing countries, given the high risks associated with shipbreaking activities.

Participants outlined specific objectives and activities for the project, emphasizing the need for capacity building and training programs tailored to local contexts. They took part in a technical visit to ship recycling yards in Gadani, Baluchistan, to learn from the field and observe some of the key challenges faced by the industry.

The outcomes of their discussions will guide the implementation of initiatives designed to promote decent work and sustainable practices in ship recycling facilities across Pakistan.

The Hong Kong Convention, adopted in 2009, is designed to ensure that ships are recycled without posing risks to human health or the environment. It mandates that ships carry an Inventory of Hazardous Materials and that recycling facilities develop a specific Ship Recycling Plan for each vessel. The Convention is set to enter into force on 26 June 2025 and aims to enhance safety standards across the global ship recycling industry. SENSREC-DW builds on the ongoing SENSEREC project in Bangladesh, first launched in 2015.