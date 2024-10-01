2024 October 1 17:06

KF Wind completes Geotechnical Survey for the first phase of the 1,125MW floating offshore wind project

KF Wind, a floating offshore wind project being developed off the coast of Ulsan by Ocean Winds and Mainstream Renewable Power, has completed the geotechnical survey for the first phase of its project, called East Blue Power of 375 MW of installed capacity, according to the company's release.

The geotechnical survey was carried out for approximately one month by Geo Mariner, a specialized geotechnical survey vessel. The results of the survey campaign provide crucial insights into seabed conditions that will guide the future location of the wind turbines, the design of the floating foundations for the turbines and the offshore substation, as well as the planning of the submarine cable routes.



The survey was performed according to the international standards, ensuring compliance with local environmental norms, minimal interference with fisheries and other ocean users and most notably, achieving zero accidents in line with KF Wind’s commitment to safety.

In addition, the KF Wind and East Blue Power (EBP) floating offshore wind farms, totaling approximately 1.125 MW, have recently secured the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval from the Ministry of Environment for the totality of the two-phase project. Following EIA approval and the geotechnical survey results, KF Wind will reflect the overall insights in terms of technology, environment, and safety into its business plan and continue to develop a sustainable floating offshore wind farm.