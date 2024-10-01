2024 October 1 16:47

$2.5M federal grant to boost hydrogen fuel use at Port of Oakland

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded a $2.5 million grant to develop and demonstrate advances in fuel cell technology at the Port of Oakland, according to the company's release. The grant is part of the Biden/Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The total project cost will be over $7 million and is another part of the Port’s effort to transform all aspects of maritime operations to zero emissions.



Port stakeholders, including the Alameda County Transportation Commission (Alameda CTC), TraPac, and Hyster-Yale Group, will provide local project funding under existing cost-sharing agreements. Alameda CTC is providing up to $2 million to support this project.

Project benefits include:

Advancing the commercialization of zero-emissions container handling equipment (CHE) by developing and demonstrating two zero-emissions fuel cell electric top loaders (FCETLs) at a high technology readiness;

Filling a key technology gap by using the Hyundai’s Class 8 fuel cell electric truck to develop the first zero-emission hydrogen wet-hose mobile refueler (WHMR); and

Supplying fuel to hydrogen vehicles in ports and other industries, while maximizing operational uptime.

The FCETLs and WHMR will be demonstrated in regular container handling service at the Port of Oakland.

This demonstration project will take four years and expand the Port’s capabilities to use hydrogen fuel to power operations. It is a critical step in decarbonizing the goods movement industry at ports across the U.S.



The Port of Oakland generates vital economic activity, community benefits and environmental innovation, as the Port decarbonizes its operations for a cleaner and greener future. Along with its partners, the Port supports 98,345 jobs in the region and $174 billion in annual economic activity. The Port oversees San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, the Oakland Seaport and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square, and a publicly owned utility.