2024 October 1 16:12

Philly Shipyard begins construction on first of three Matson Aloha Class LNG-fueled containership

Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI), the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA, today began construction on the first of three Aloha Class LNG-fueled containerships to be built for Matson Navigation Company, Inc. (Matson), according to the company's release.

Also referred to as a “steelcutting” ceremony, the event memorializes the beginning of a ship’s life as the first cut is made on thefirst plate on the shipyard’s state-of-the-art plasma cutter. Representatives from Philly Shipyard and Matson gathered for short remarks before Regis Burkhardt, Matson Site Team Manager, pushed the button to officially begin production.

The contract for the vessels was originally signed in 2022 with an approximate valuation of USD 1 billon, and with deliveries expected in 2026 and 2027. PSI previously partnered with Matson delivering four containerships between 2003 and 2006 and two more containerships, also known as the Aloha Class, in 2018 and 2019.

Measuring 854 feet (260 meters) long, the three new Aloha Class vessels will match the length of the two existing Aloha Class ships, currently the largest Jones Act containerships ever constructed. The 3,600 TEU vessels are capable of carrying a variety of container sizes and operating at speeds in excess of 23 knots. The vessels will operate on either conventional marine fuels or liquefied natural gas (LNG)and will incorporate other “green ship technology”, supporting Matson’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This backlog now consists of seven vessels, including three National Security Multi-Mission Vessels Building the Future. The first two NSMVs have been delivered, with NSMV II as recently as last week. Additionally, one Subsea Rock Installation Vessel (SRIV) for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC is under construction.



Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) is a leading U.S. shipbuilder that is presently pursuing a mix of commercial and government work. It possesses a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility and has earned a reputation as a preferred provider of oceangoing merchant vessels with a track record of delivering quality ships, having delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going Jones Act commercial ships since 2000. PSI is the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA. Philly Shipyard ASA is listed on the Euronext Expand Oslo and is majority-owned by Aker Capital AS, which in turn is wholly-owned by Aker ASA (Aker). Aker is an industrial investment company that exercises active ownership to create value. Aker has ownership interests in oil and gas, renewable energy and green technologies, maritime assets, marine biotechnology, and industrial software, and its portfolio includes companies like Aker BP, Aker Horizons, Aker BioMarine, Cognite, and Aker Solutions.