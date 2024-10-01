2024 October 1 14:04

Wartsila to supply Cargo Handling System and Fuel Supply Systems for five new Very Large Ethan carriers

Technology group Wartsila will supply the Cargo Handling and Fuel Gas Supply systems for five new Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) vessels. The order has been placed by Jiangnan Shipyard, and the ships are being built for Chinese owners. The order was booked by Wartsila in Q3, 2024, according to the company's release.

The order follows a similar order for Cargo Handling and Fuel Gas Supply systems placed by the yard in 2023 for four VLECs. The new 99,000 m3 capacity VLECs are mainly designed to transport ethane, and will use ethane as fuel. As part of the Cargo Handling and Fuel Gas Supply systems scope, Wartsila will also provide basic and detailed engineering services, along with supervision and commissioning at the yard.



Delivery of the Wärtsilä equipment will commence in Q3 2026.